Dr. Thomas Li, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Li, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Thomas C Li MD2231 Lemoine Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 994-1008
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great place with friendly staff quick services
About Dr. Thomas Li, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Li speaks Chinese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
