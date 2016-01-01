Overview of Dr. Thomas Sheng-Fang Lin, MD

Dr. Thomas Sheng-Fang Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Lin works at Office in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.