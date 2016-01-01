Dr. Thomas Lindquist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindquist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Lindquist, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Lindquist, MD
Dr. Thomas Lindquist, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN.
Dr. Lindquist works at
Dr. Lindquist's Office Locations
-
1
Southeast Eye Specialists Pllc7268 Jarnigan Rd Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 508-7337Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Murray
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Lindquist, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1184853947
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindquist has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindquist accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindquist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindquist works at
Dr. Lindquist has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Pterygium and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lindquist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindquist. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindquist.
