Dr. Thomas Lintner, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (23)
Map Pin Small Marietta, GA
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Lintner, MD

Dr. Thomas Lintner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Lintner works at Advanced Aesthetic Surgery in Marietta, GA with other offices in Woodstock, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lintner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Aesthetic Surgery
    711 Canton Rd NE Ste 400, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 771-5151
  2. 2
    Advanced Aesthetic Surgery
    120 N Medical Pkwy Ste 220, Woodstock, GA 30189 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 771-5151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Liposuction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 06, 2022
    Dr. Lintner is an incredibly gifted surgeon and a wonderful person. I would never consider having cosmetic (and reconstructive) surgery with anyone else. Besides the fact that his surgical skills are unequaled, he has an uncanny ability to put his patients at ease and to work with them to achieve the most natural outcome imaginable. My first surgery with Dr. Lintner was in 2007 and I am still reaping the benefits from the procedures he performed nearly 15 years later. Since I had an amazing experience with Dr. Lintner and his team, I knew that he would be the only one I would return to when I became ready for a facelift and upper blepharoplasty surgery. As someone with many medical comorbidities who is also a registered nurse with a background in risk management, I knew that to feel safe I needed Dr. Lintner's unique skills, not just as a plastic surgeon but also as one of the most knowledgeable and ethical physicians I have encountered.
    — Sep 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Lintner, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Lintner, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376697565
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Emory U Affil Hosp Pgrm
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Lintner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lintner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lintner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lintner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lintner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lintner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lintner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lintner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

