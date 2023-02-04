Overview of Dr. Thomas Lione, DO

Dr. Thomas Lione, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Lione works at Brain and Spine Physicians of Houston in East Meadow, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.