Dr. Thomas Lipin III, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Lipin III, MD

Dr. Thomas Lipin III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Earwax Buildup and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lipin III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    210 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Ste 3202, Jupiter, FL 33458 (561) 746-2114

Hospital Affiliations
  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cough
Earwax Buildup
Postnasal Drip
Cough
Earwax Buildup
Postnasal Drip

Treatment frequency



    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 23, 2020
    EXCELLENT PHYSICIAN, EXCELLENT BEDSIDE MANNER, LISTENS, IS THOROUGH. EXCELLENT OFFICE MANAGER
    JOHN Q PUBLIC — Dec 23, 2020
    About Dr. Thomas Lipin III, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962490573
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland At Baltimore
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Lipin III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipin III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lipin III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lipin III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lipin III has seen patients for Cough, Earwax Buildup and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipin III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipin III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipin III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipin III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipin III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

