Dr. Thomas Lombardo, MD
Dr. Thomas Lombardo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 72 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists Llp755 N 11th St Ste P2200, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 892-1192
- 2 2955 Harrison St Ste 304, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 892-1192
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 72 years of experience
- English
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Lombardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lombardo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lombardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lombardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lombardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.