Dr. Thomas Lomis, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Thomas Lomis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Lomis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Lomis works at
Locations
Farshad Malekmehr M.d. Inc.15211 Vanowen St Ste 208, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 782-3299
Valley Presbyterian Hospital15107 Vanowen St, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 782-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It's a busy bustling practice, but the staff are smart and friendly and helpful. James is a total star. Dr Lomis is amazing. Clear and honest and a straight talker. He saved my life.
About Dr. Thomas Lomis, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023037199
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. Lomis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lomis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lomis works at
Dr. Lomis speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lomis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lomis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lomis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.