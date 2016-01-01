Overview of Dr. Thomas Longo, MD

Dr. Thomas Longo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Longo works at Duke Urology Of Raleigh in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.