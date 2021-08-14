Dr. Thomas Ludema, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ludema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Ludema, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Ludema's Office Locations
Ronald Axtell MD27800 Medical Center Rd Ste 263, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 365-8877
- 2 15 Mareblu Ste 250, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 Directions (949) 365-8877
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is simply the best. Aside from being a keenly-intelligent, highly experienced, and thoroughly professional neurologist, Dr. Ludema is a genuine, down-to-earth individual who has an excellent "bedside manner" and truly cares about his patients. He's been my neurologist for many years now and he continues to impress me with just how good a doctor he is. I would highly recommend him to anyone in need of a neurologist.
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ludema has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ludema accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ludema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ludema has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ludema on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ludema. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ludema.
