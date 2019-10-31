Overview

Dr. Thomas Lugus, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.



Dr. Lugus works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Hendersonville in Hendersonville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.