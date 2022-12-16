Overview

Dr. Thomas Lyles, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine - Birmingham AL and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Lyles works at Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A. in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.