Dr. Thomas Lyles, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Lyles, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine - Birmingham AL and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Lyles works at
Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.1600 Central Dr Ste 155, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 267-8470
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Heb
Dr Lyles is our family GI physician. He is personable, caring, and reassuring about health conditions and treatments.
About Dr. Thomas Lyles, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1841410024
- University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University Of Tennessee School Of Med Hsc
- University of Alabama School of Medicine - Birmingham AL
- Auburn Univeristy
- Gastroenterology
