Dr. T Sean Lynch, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Dr. Lynch's Office Locations
New York Presbyterian Hospital5141 Broadway, New York, NY 10034 Directions (212) 932-4142
Columbia University Irving Medical Center161 Fort Washington Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-4565
ColumbiaDoctors 590 5th Avenue590 5th Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10036 Directions (212) 305-4565
Henry Ford Center for Athletic Medicine690 Amsterdam St, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 651-1910
Henry Ford Medical Center - Royal Oak110 E 2nd St, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Directions (248) 546-2110
Henry Ford Medical Center - Bloomfield Township1961 S Telegraph Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 319-6210
- 7 622 W 168th St Ph 11, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-0761
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynch has seen patients for Hip Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
121 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.