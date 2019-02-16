Dr. Thomas Maatman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maatman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Maatman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Maatman, DO
Dr. Thomas Maatman, DO is an Urology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Maatman works at
Dr. Maatman's Office Locations
-
1
Michael R. Jarvis DO PC4047 E Hills Ct Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 956-9577
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maatman?
Dr Maatman helped me through the scariest time of my life and the end result could not have been better. Top notch care on every level from diagnosis thru surgery and recovery. Thank You for your professional opinion and support.
About Dr. Thomas Maatman, DO
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1376501502
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Grand Rapids Osteo Hosp/Metro Hosp
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maatman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maatman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maatman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maatman works at
Dr. Maatman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maatman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Maatman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maatman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maatman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maatman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.