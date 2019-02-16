Overview of Dr. Thomas Maatman, DO

Dr. Thomas Maatman, DO is an Urology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Maatman works at Michigan Urological Clinic in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.