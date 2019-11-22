Overview

Dr. Thomas Macabobby, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boardman, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Salem Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Macabobby works at St Elizabeth Boardman Hlth Ctr in Boardman, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.