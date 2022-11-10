Dr. Thomas Magardino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magardino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Magardino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Magardino, MD
Dr. Thomas Magardino, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Magardino's Office Locations
Collier Otolaryngology-head and Neck Surgery PA1879 Veterans Park Dr Ste 1201, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 592-9666
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had the worst sore throat. He put something like a camera down my throat to look, and found my voicebox was inflamed. It wasn't as uncomfortable as I expected. His manner was courteous and he was very friendly. He gave me what I needed, to make the problem go away. I am going back now that I have an ear infection. I totally trust him.
About Dr. Thomas Magardino, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1679534127
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pa Health System - Otolaryngology
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania School Of Med
- New York University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magardino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magardino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magardino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magardino has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Deafness and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magardino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Magardino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magardino.
