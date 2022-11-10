Overview of Dr. Thomas Magardino, MD

Dr. Thomas Magardino, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Magardino works at Collier Otolaryngology in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Deafness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.