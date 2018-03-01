Dr. Thomas Magrino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magrino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Magrino, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Magrino, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1321 Cottonwood St # 33, Woodland, CA 95695 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Twice I was admitted to the hospital for spontaneous pneumothorax, once while pregnant. I was lucky enough to have Dr. Magrino both times as my surgeon. While it's never a fun experience to have a lung collapse, He took good care of me both times, and I was relieved the second time when I found out I would have him again, He used his resources and consulted with specialists when he needed to and made sure I got the care I needed, which ultimately led to my condition finally being diagnosed.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Fellowships - American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery and American College of Surgeons
- Residency - University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey
- Internship and Residency - Naval Med Center Surgery|Naval Med Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
