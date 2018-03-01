Overview

Dr. Thomas Magrino, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Magrino works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Woodland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.