Dr. Maibenco accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas Maibenco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Maibenco, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tahlequah, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System.
Dr. Maibenco works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northeast OK Comm Hlth Ctr1500 E Downing St Ste 214A, Tahlequah, OK 74464 Directions (918) 431-0202
- 2 529 N Oak Ave, Tahlequah, OK 74464 Directions (918) 444-2126
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeastern Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maibenco?
About Dr. Thomas Maibenco, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1639211386
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maibenco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maibenco works at
Dr. Maibenco has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maibenco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maibenco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maibenco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.