Dr. Maldonado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Maldonado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Maldonado, MD
Dr. Thomas Maldonado, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Maldonado's Office Locations
Nyu Vascular Surgery Associates530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7311Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Murray Hill Ob.gyn150 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-3049
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maldonado?
Not just an expert in his field, the most caring human being we have ever met. We went to Dr. Maldonado to fix a mess that another doctor left in our grandmother. Dr. Maldonado cared for her as if she was his own family. Her surgery went well (not an easy surgery), and he even checking in on her several times with true concern for her well being. There isn’t a more skilled surgeon (most people would have turned her away), but he’s a good - no, great, human being. Would give 10 stars if we could.
About Dr. Thomas Maldonado, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1477547206
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maldonado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maldonado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maldonado has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maldonado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Maldonado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maldonado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maldonado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maldonado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.