Overview

Dr. Thomas Malloy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Deer River, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora), Essentia Health-Virginia and Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Malloy works at Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic in Deer River, MN with other offices in Duluth, MN, Aurora, MN, Spooner, WI and Virginia, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.