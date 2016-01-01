Dr. Malvar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Malvar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Malvar, MD
Dr. Thomas Malvar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Malvar's Office Locations
Thomas C. Malvar MD2800 N Sheridan Rd Ste 602, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 248-3439
Logan Square Pediatrics Ltd2222 W Division St Ste 355, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (773) 248-2842
Julie M. Wehner MD Sc3000 N Halsted St Ste 611, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 248-2842
Belmar Physicians PC1044 N Mozart St Ste 405, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (773) 292-8388
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- Humboldt Park Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Malvar, MD
- Urology
- English, Tagalog
- 1528089083
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malvar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malvar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malvar has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urethral Dilation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malvar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malvar speaks Tagalog.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Malvar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malvar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malvar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malvar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.