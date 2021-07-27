Dr. Thomas Manning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Manning, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Manning, MD
Dr. Thomas Manning, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Dr. Manning's Office Locations
Neuroscience Associates - Boise6140 W Curtisian Ave Ste 400, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 242-2884Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Neuroscience Associates- Meridian3875 E Overland Rd, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 242-2912
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- Treasure Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- PacificSource
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Well, I am very grateful for Dr. Manning and PA Jeff Flaker, and the rest of the staff. I was in really bad shape with my low back and putting off 3 level fusion surgery for some time. I was referred to Dr. Manning by a friend and said, Dr. Manning was the best. I must agree Dr. Manning is the best of the best, I had seen over 8 different surgeons Neuro and Ortho, Dr. Manning was the only one I felt I would have the best outcome. I knew my back was problematic and would be a challenge to fix it. I finally made the decision to have this major surgery, and the result was more than I could hope for. I am back to doing most things now and I am 11 months out from the 3 level disc fusion. For the first time in over 10 years, I started working out finally and started getting back into shape. I totally feel like I have my life back and now can look forward to enjoying the things I was missing.
About Dr. Thomas Manning, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1861501637
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manning has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manning accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manning has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylolisthesis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Manning speaks Spanish.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Manning. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manning.
