Dr. Thomas March, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas March, MD

Dr. Thomas March, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. March works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. March's Office Locations

    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Tricare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 03, 2019
    Richard — Apr 03, 2019
    About Dr. Thomas March, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1609804566
    Education & Certifications

    • Valley Med Ctr
    • Valley Med Ctr
    • CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Woodland Memorial Hospital

