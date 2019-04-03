Dr. Thomas March, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. March is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas March, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas March, MD
Dr. Thomas March, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. March works at
Dr. March's Office Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I use to see Doctor from the late 1980’s till my final teen years in 2001. As a now 35 year old I can now remember him being an amazing doctor! He use to always wear an Aladdin’s aboo Stethoscope.
About Dr. Thomas March, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1609804566
Education & Certifications
- Valley Med Ctr
- Valley Med Ctr
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
Dr. March speaks Spanish.
