Overview of Dr. Thomas March, MD

Dr. Thomas March, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. March works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.