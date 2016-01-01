See All Ophthalmologists in Northfield, NJ
Dr. Thomas Margolis, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Margolis, MD

Dr. Thomas Margolis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Northfield, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Margolis works at Ophthalmic Partners in Northfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Margolis' Office Locations

    Retinal & Ophthalmic Consultants PC
    1500 Tilton Rd, Northfield, NJ 08225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 646-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Hemorrhage
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Retinal Hemorrhage
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye

Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Thomas Margolis, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1730153461
    Education & Certifications

    • Mass EE Infirm|New Eng Eye Ctr/Tufts Med School
    • Wills Eye Hosp/Jefferson Med College
    • Cedars Sinai Med Center|Cedars Sinai medical center
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Margolis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margolis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Margolis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Margolis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Margolis works at Ophthalmic Partners in Northfield, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Margolis’s profile.

    Dr. Margolis has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Margolis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Margolis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margolis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margolis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margolis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

