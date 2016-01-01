Overview of Dr. Thomas Margolis, MD

Dr. Thomas Margolis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Northfield, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Margolis works at Ophthalmic Partners in Northfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.