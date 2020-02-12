Overview of Dr. Thomas Margulies, MD

Dr. Thomas Margulies, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center and Providence Medford Medical Center.



Dr. Margulies works at FAMILY PRACTICE GROUP in Medford, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.