Dr. Thomas Marks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Marks, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Marks, MD
Dr. Thomas Marks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Parkland Medical Center, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Marks works at
Dr. Marks' Office Locations
-
1
Rockingham Orthopaedic Associates19 Tyler St Ste 104, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 216-3366
-
2
Rockingham Orthopaedic Associates44 Birch St Ste 302, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 216-3366
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
- Parkland Medical Center
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marks?
About Dr. Thomas Marks, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1932188455
Education & Certifications
- University Mass Med Center
- Berkshire Med Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- SPRINGFIELD COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marks works at
Dr. Marks has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.