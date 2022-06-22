Overview of Dr. Thomas Marshall, MD

Dr. Thomas Marshall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.



Dr. Marshall works at San Jacinto Regional Eye Center in Baytown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.