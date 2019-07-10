Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Martin, MD
Dr. Thomas Martin, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
The Urology Center PC330 Orchard St Ste 164, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 245-8824
Ciardiello Bonadies & Aversa Surgery Group PC2200 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 288-3526
Ynhh Urology - Madison1291 Boston Post Rd Ste 205, Madison, CT 06443 Directions (203) 785-2815
Yale-New Haven Hospital Urology800 Howard Ave Fl 3, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-2815
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Tom Martin deserves ten stars and is the best physician I have ever been to. He is a gifted healer and has saved my husband’s life several times.
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- University of Connecticut
