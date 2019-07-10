Overview of Dr. Thomas Martin, MD

Dr. Thomas Martin, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Martin works at The Urology Center PC in New Haven, CT with other offices in Hamden, CT and Madison, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.