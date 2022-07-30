Dr. Thomas Marvelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marvelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Marvelli, MD
Dr. Thomas Marvelli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hurst, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loyola Univ Of Chicago Stritch Sch Of Med, Maywood Il|Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.
Marvel Eye Center420 Grapevine Hwy Ste 116, Hurst, TX 76054 Directions (817) 427-2600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pm
Marvel Eye Center6273 Granbury Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76133 Directions (817) 346-7333MondayClosedTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Great Dr.
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Lsuec
- Loyola University Med Center|Lsu Eye Center
- U Ia Hosps Clins|University Ia Hosps Clins
- Loyola Univ Of Chicago Stritch Sch Of Med, Maywood Il|Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Marvelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marvelli accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Marvelli using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Marvelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marvelli has seen patients for Ocular Surface Reconstruction, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marvelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marvelli speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Marvelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marvelli.
