Dr. Thomas Marvelli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hurst, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loyola Univ Of Chicago Stritch Sch Of Med, Maywood Il|Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.



Dr. Marvelli works at Marvel Eye Center in Hurst, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Surface Reconstruction, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.