Overview of Dr. Thomas Mastakouris, MD

Dr. Thomas Mastakouris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Noreste, Escuela De Medicina 'Dr Jose Sierra Flores' and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.