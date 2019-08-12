Dr. Thomas Masten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Masten, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Masten, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They completed their residency with Case Wstrn Res U Hosp
Dr. Masten works at
Locations
UPSTATE PM&R at Bone and Joint Center6620 Fly Rd, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 464-9390
Hospital Affiliations
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Mastin's for many years and have always found him to be caring, concerned with what was best for me, and ready to provide answers. He listens to me, which, after years of medical treatment, is refreshing. He does not push drugs and works well with my family doctor in ensuring that I have what I need without over prescribing. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Thomas Masten, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1194745299
Education & Certifications
- Case Wstrn Res U Hosp
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masten accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Masten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.