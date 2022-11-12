Overview

Dr. Thomas Mastri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.



Dr. Mastri works at Fall Hill Gastroenterolgy Asscs in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.