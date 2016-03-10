Dr. Thomas Mather, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mather is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Mather, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Mather, MD
Dr. Thomas Mather, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mather's Office Locations
- 1 242 Mathis Ferry Rd Ste 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 216-1543
Lowcountry Eye Specialists9565 Highway 78 Bldg 200, Ladson, SC 29456 Directions (843) 553-2477
Physician's Eye Surgery Ctr LLC2060 Charlie Hall Blvd Ste 301, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 571-4800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everything about this operation is outstanding. Quality work at a fair price.I would not consider going anywhere else for eyelid surgery.Dr Mather is a great doctor and easy to talk to.I would recommend him highly.
About Dr. Thomas Mather, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1154381788
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Mather has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mather accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mather has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mather has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mather on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mather. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mather.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mather, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mather appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.