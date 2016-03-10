See All Ophthalmologists in Mount Pleasant, SC
Dr. Thomas Mather, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Mather, MD

Dr. Thomas Mather, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.

They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mather's Office Locations

  1. 1
    242 Mathis Ferry Rd Ste 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 216-1543
  2. 2
    Lowcountry Eye Specialists
    9565 Highway 78 Bldg 200, Ladson, SC 29456 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 553-2477
  3. 3
    Physician's Eye Surgery Ctr LLC
    2060 Charlie Hall Blvd Ste 301, Charleston, SC 29414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 571-4800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ectropion of Eyelid
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ectropion of Eyelid
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 10, 2016
    Everything about this operation is outstanding. Quality work at a fair price.I would not consider going anywhere else for eyelid surgery.Dr Mather is a great doctor and easy to talk to.I would recommend him highly.
    Mike Sutton in Beaufort, SC — Mar 10, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Mather, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154381788
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Mather, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mather is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mather has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mather has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mather has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mather on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mather. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mather.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mather, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mather appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.