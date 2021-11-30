Dr. Thomas Mathews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Mathews, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Mathews, MD
Dr. Thomas Mathews, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They completed their fellowship with Hahnemann University (now Drexel Univ College of Medicine)
Dr. Mathews works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mathews' Office Locations
-
1
St Luke Heart Institute14533 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 632-6214
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Bayfront Health Spring Hill
- Bravera Health Brooksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mathews?
Great doctor and very into helping and healing! Been with him 19 years and think he is the best
About Dr. Thomas Mathews, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1316926421
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University (now Drexel Univ College of Medicine)
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathews works at
Dr. Mathews has seen patients for Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), Heart Palpitations and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.