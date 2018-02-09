Overview of Dr. Thomas Matthews, MD

Dr. Thomas Matthews, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama At Birmingham and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Matthews works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA, Roswell, GA, Cumming, GA, Alpharetta, GA and Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.