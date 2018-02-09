Dr. Thomas Matthews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matthews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Matthews, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama At Birmingham and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Northside Vascular Surgery - Johns Creek3890 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 360, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 292-3490
Northside Vascular Surgery - Atlanta980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 1040, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (770) 292-3490
North Atlanta Vascular Clinic and Vein Center1357 Hembree Rd Ste 240, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 771-5260
North Atlanta Vascular And Vein Center407 E Maple St, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 771-5260
North Atlanta Womens Care PC4040 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 200, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 771-5270
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
Northside Vascular Surgery - Cumming1505 Northside Blvd Ste 2400, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 292-3490Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
CANNOT THINK OF ANYTHING NEGATIVE.EVERYTHING INCLUDING THE HOSPITAL WAS A POSITIVE. THE ONLY THING I MIGHT SUGGEST IS THAT YOU MAKE SURE THAT YOUR PRESCIPTION LIST AND SCHEDULE IS CURRENT AND UPTO DATE. HAD A SMALL PROBLEM WITH ONE OF THE MEDICATIONS. EVEN WITH THAT I WOULD DO IT AGAIN SHOULD THE AAA REACUR.
- Vascular Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1942415153
- UAB Hosp
- UAB Hosp
- UAB Hosp
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama At Birmingham
Dr. Matthews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matthews has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matthews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matthews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matthews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matthews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.