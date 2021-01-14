See All Cardiologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Cardiology
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Thomas Mattioni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Dr. Mattioni works at HonorHealth Cardiac Arrhythmia Group in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sick Sinus Syndrome, Third Degree Heart Block, Mobitz, Type 2 and Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arizona Arrhythmia Consultants
    3225 N Civic Center Plz Ste 1, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 246-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 14, 2021
    Really great doctor. Was incredibly patient and kind, almost like Mr. Rogers. If you are anxious or looking for a patient and sympathetic cardiologist, pick Dr. Mattioni.
    — Jan 14, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Mattioni, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English
    • 1750384665
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Mattioni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mattioni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mattioni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mattioni works at HonorHealth Cardiac Arrhythmia Group in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Mattioni’s profile.

    Dr. Mattioni has seen patients for Sick Sinus Syndrome, Third Degree Heart Block, Mobitz, Type 2 and Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mattioni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mattioni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mattioni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mattioni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mattioni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

