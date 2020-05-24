Dr. Thomas Mauri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mauri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Mauri, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Mauri, MD
Dr. Thomas Mauri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Mauri's Office Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 611 Northern Boulevard611 Northern Blvd Ste 200, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 723-2663Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at New Hyde Park410 Lakeville Rd Ste 303, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 321-7555
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mauri is always honest, sympathetic and sincere. He explains everything in detail and answers all and any questions I may have.
About Dr. Thomas Mauri, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Georgian, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Rancho Los Amigos Medical Center
- Lac-Rancho Los Amigos Nat'L Re, Orthopedic Surgery Hosp For Special Surg, Orthopedic Surgery North Shore Univ Hosp, General Surgery
- North Shore University Hospital Find alumni in GREAT NECK >
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rensselaer
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mauri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mauri accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mauri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mauri has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mauri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mauri speaks Georgian, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mauri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mauri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mauri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mauri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.