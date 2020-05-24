See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Thomas Mauri, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Mauri, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (22)
Map Pin Small Great Neck, NY
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Mauri, MD

Dr. Thomas Mauri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Mauri works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 611 Northern Boulevard in Great Neck, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Mauri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 611 Northern Boulevard
    611 Northern Blvd Ste 200, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 723-2663
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at New Hyde Park
    410 Lakeville Rd Ste 303, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 321-7555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Applied Risk Management Solutions
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mauri?

    May 24, 2020
    Dr. Mauri is always honest, sympathetic and sincere. He explains everything in detail and answers all and any questions I may have.
    Ruth Weiner — May 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Mauri, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Mauri, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mauri to family and friends

    Dr. Mauri's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mauri

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Mauri, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Mauri, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Georgian, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598739989
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rancho Los Amigos Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lac-Rancho Los Amigos Nat'L Re, Orthopedic Surgery Hosp For Special Surg, Orthopedic Surgery North Shore Univ Hosp, General Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • North Shore University Hospital Find alumni in GREAT NECK >
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rensselaer
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Mauri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mauri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mauri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mauri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mauri has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mauri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Mauri speaks Georgian, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mauri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mauri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mauri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mauri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Mauri, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.