Dr. Maust has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Maust, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Maust, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Maust works at
Locations
Methodist Hospital6500 EXCELSIOR BLVD, Minneapolis, MN 55426 Directions (952) 993-3246
Park Nicollet Pharmacy St Louis Park3850 Park Nicollet Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 993-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Completely relaxing procedure. Dr. Maust is intelligent, explains clearly, and very responsive.
About Dr. Thomas Maust, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Maust accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maust works at
Dr. Maust has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maust on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Maust. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maust.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maust, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maust appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.