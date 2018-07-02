See All Congenital Cardiac Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Thomas Maxey, MD

Congenital Cardiac Surgery
5.0 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Thomas Maxey, MD

Dr. Thomas Maxey, MD is a Congenital Cardiac Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Maxey works at Cpn Inc Dba Atrium Health Levine Children's in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maxey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cpn Inc Dba Atrium Health Levine Children's
    1001 Blythe Blvd Ste 500, Charlotte, NC 28203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 373-1813
  2. 2
    19305 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 373-1813

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pulmonary Valve Surgery
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Pulmonary Valve Surgery
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Pulmonary Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Shunting Procedures With or Without Aortic Repair or Coronary Anomaly Repair Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Transplant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Maxey, MD

    Specialties
    • Congenital Cardiac Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336325471
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
    Board Certifications
    • Congenital Cardiac Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maxey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maxey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maxey works at Cpn Inc Dba Atrium Health Levine Children's in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Maxey’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Maxey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maxey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maxey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maxey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

