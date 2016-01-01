Dr. Thomas McCabe, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas McCabe, DPM
Overview of Dr. Thomas McCabe, DPM
Dr. Thomas McCabe, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH.
Dr. McCabe works at
Dr. McCabe's Office Locations
-
1
Trilby Foot Center - Toledo3106 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613 Directions (419) 472-6946
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCabe?
About Dr. Thomas McCabe, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1043219306
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCabe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCabe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCabe works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McCabe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCabe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCabe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCabe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.