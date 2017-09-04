Dr. Thomas McCaffrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCaffrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas McCaffrey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas McCaffrey, MD
Dr. Thomas McCaffrey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. McCaffrey's Office Locations
Vascular and Interventional Radiology12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 745-4673
USF Health Hearing and Balance Center12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-4683
USF Health2 Tampa General Cir Fl 2, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 974-4683
Usf Dept of Opthalmology13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-4683Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McCaffrey did my maxillary surgery at TGH(out patient) last month and he was the best! He was not only caring, understanding and compassionate but he explained the procedure very clear for anyone to understand. He was thorough before and after the surgery...he even called me the day after surgery to see how I was doing and make sure I did not need anything!! What Dr. does that ....thank you .. Ms. Cosme
About Dr. Thomas McCaffrey, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. McCaffrey has seen patients for Tracheal Surgery, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland and Thyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCaffrey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
