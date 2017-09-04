Overview of Dr. Thomas McCaffrey, MD

Dr. Thomas McCaffrey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. McCaffrey works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tracheal Surgery, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland and Thyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.