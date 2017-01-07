Dr. Thomas McCormack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCormack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas McCormack, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
New York Spine and Neurosurgery Associates PC1182 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 100, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 713-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Universal American
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
I have seen Dr. McCormack many times over the past several years. He has treated me for a number of back and headache related problems. He is one of the most caring, compassionate doctors I have ever encountered. Although he sees many patients everyday he always takes all the time needed to answer the many questions that are asked. He is truly a "jewel" in the medical community, and I feel blessed to know him, and have him as one of my physicians.
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
