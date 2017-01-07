Overview of Dr. Thomas McCormack, MD

Dr. Thomas McCormack, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. McCormack works at St. Peter's Hospital in Latham, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Neurostimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.