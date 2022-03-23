Overview

Dr. Thomas McCormack, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McCormack works at Athens Behavioral Medicine in Watkinsville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.