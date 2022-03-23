Dr. Thomas McCormack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCormack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas McCormack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas McCormack, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McCormack works at
Locations
Athens Behavioral Medicine1361 Jennings Mill Rd Ste 201, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Directions (706) 316-1908Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am doing a review for an update to my previous review. I have completed TMS and it went beyond my expectations. I am having fewer symptoms of anxiety, obsessions, bipolar depression, and suicidal thoughts. I recommend this treatment and Dr. McCormack's office to handle the treatment. They are professional and were pulling for me the entire way. I had 30 treatments over the course of 6 weeks. I can go back for maintenance if needed. Thanks ABM!!
About Dr. Thomas McCormack, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1740298728
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Duke University
- Duke Univ Hosp
- Duke Univ Hosp
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCormack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCormack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCormack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCormack has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCormack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. McCormack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCormack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCormack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCormack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.