Dr. Thomas McCormack, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas McCormack, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Dr. McCormack works at Athens Behavioral Medicine in Watkinsville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Athens Behavioral Medicine
    1361 Jennings Mill Rd Ste 201, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 316-1908
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

  • Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • WellCare

    Mar 23, 2022
    I am doing a review for an update to my previous review. I have completed TMS and it went beyond my expectations. I am having fewer symptoms of anxiety, obsessions, bipolar depression, and suicidal thoughts. I recommend this treatment and Dr. McCormack's office to handle the treatment. They are professional and were pulling for me the entire way. I had 30 treatments over the course of 6 weeks. I can go back for maintenance if needed. Thanks ABM!!
    Merry Hanley — Mar 23, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas McCormack, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740298728
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Child &amp; Adolescent Psychiatry Duke University
    Residency
    • Duke Univ Hosp
    Internship
    • Duke Univ Hosp
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University
    Medical Education

