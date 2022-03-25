Overview of Dr. Thomas McCormack, MD

Dr. Thomas McCormack, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania, PA and is affiliated with University Health Lakewood Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. McCormack works at Bess Truman Family Medicine Center and Maternal Care Clinic in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.