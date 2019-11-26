Dr. Thomas McCoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas McCoy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas McCoy, MD
Dr. Thomas McCoy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.
Dr. McCoy works at
Dr. McCoy's Office Locations
UNOVA Health Clinic - Urgent Care539 Rolling Acres Rd, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 973-4070Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Orthocarolina Research Institute1915 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2000
Leesburg Regional Medical Center Inc600 E Dixie Ave, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 973-4070
Orthocarolina4601 Park Rd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28209 Directions (704) 323-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas McCoy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255313730
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCoy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCoy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCoy works at
Dr. McCoy has seen patients for Complications of Joint Prosthesis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McCoy speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. McCoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.