Dr. Thomas McDermott Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas McDermott Jr, MD
Dr. Thomas McDermott Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They completed their fellowship with Indiana Hand Center|Indiana Hand Center|The Indiana Hand Center-Indiana University School Of Medicine|The Indiana Hand Center-Indiana University School Of Medicine
Dr. McDermott Jr works at
Dr. McDermott Jr's Office Locations
-
1
OrthoVirginia13801 St Francis Blvd Ste 200, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 534-1326
-
2
OrthoVirginia - Shrader Road7858 Shrader Rd Ste 1, Richmond, VA 23294 Directions (804) 453-9703
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was excellent from check-in to check -out! The staff was friendly, and check-in was a breeze since I'd completed the process online prior. Dr. McDermott was very friendly and listened intently. While explaining my finger x-rays, he pointed to exactly where a small break occurred and explained how it was the result of an overextension during the injury. He sent me upstairs following his assessment to the Hand Therapy department, where I interacted with more wonderful staff. Caroline, the OT, was very gentle with my hand while demonstrating exercises and wrapping my finger with just the right amount of compression. The swelling diminished considerably by the day's end! I am extremely satisfied with the level of service I received at Ortho Virginia and highly recommend Dr. McDermott!
About Dr. Thomas McDermott Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1265408496
Education & Certifications
- Duke Univeristy Med Ctr|Duke Univeristy Med Ctr|Duke University Medical Center*|Duke University Medical Center*
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDermott Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDermott Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDermott Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDermott Jr has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Elbow Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDermott Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. McDermott Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDermott Jr.
