Overview of Dr. Thomas McDermott Jr, MD

Dr. Thomas McDermott Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They completed their fellowship with Indiana Hand Center|Indiana Hand Center|The Indiana Hand Center-Indiana University School Of Medicine|The Indiana Hand Center-Indiana University School Of Medicine



Dr. McDermott Jr works at OrthoVirginia in Midlothian, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Elbow Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.