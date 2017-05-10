See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Thomas McDonald, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2.3 (27)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas McDonald, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. McDonald works at Optum in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Davita Medical Group
    1633 Medical Center Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 227-7800
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    About Dr. Thomas McDonald, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710956289
    Education & Certifications

    • Neurological Institute At Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    • University of Texas at Austin
    • Epilepsy, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas McDonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDonald works at Optum in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. McDonald’s profile.

    Dr. McDonald has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

