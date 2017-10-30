Dr. Thomas McDonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas McDonald, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas McDonald, MD
Dr. Thomas McDonald, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge.
Dr. McDonald works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McDonald's Office Locations
-
1
Thomas W Mcdonald MD1630 Downtown West Blvd Ste 119, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 637-6999
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McDonald?
I would highly recommend DrMcDonald to anyone. The staff is very professional and very pleasant. The doctor is great, He and his staff go above and beyond to help their patients. It’s been 15yrs since my last treatment, and I cannot thank them enough for all they have done.
About Dr. Thomas McDonald, MD
- Oncology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710994637
Education & Certifications
- University Mich Med Center
- Mayo Clinic Grd School
- U Cincinnati Gen Hosp
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonald accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonald works at
Dr. McDonald speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.