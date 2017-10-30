See All Oncologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Thomas McDonald, MD

Oncology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas McDonald, MD

Dr. Thomas McDonald, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge.

Dr. McDonald works at Thomas W Mcdonald MD in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McDonald's Office Locations

    Thomas W Mcdonald MD
    1630 Downtown West Blvd Ste 119, Knoxville, TN 37919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 637-6999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Blount Memorial Hospital
  • Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral Cancer Screening
Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 30, 2017
    I would highly recommend DrMcDonald to anyone. The staff is very professional and very pleasant. The doctor is great, He and his staff go above and beyond to help their patients. It’s been 15yrs since my last treatment, and I cannot thank them enough for all they have done.
    Christine Derry in Sweetwater, TN — Oct 30, 2017
    About Dr. Thomas McDonald, MD

    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1710994637
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Mich Med Center
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Grd School
    Internship
    • U Cincinnati Gen Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas McDonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDonald works at Thomas W Mcdonald MD in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. McDonald’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

