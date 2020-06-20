Dr. Thomas McEwan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McEwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas McEwan, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas McEwan, MD
Dr. Thomas McEwan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Dr. McEwan works at
Dr. McEwan's Office Locations
Saint Luke's Plastic Surgery Specialists - Overland Park12330 Metcalf Ave Ste 500, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (816) 932-0288
Saint Luke's Plastic Surgery Specialists - Lee's Summit120 NE Saint Lukes Blvd Ste 220, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 932-0288Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Saint Luke's Plastic Surgery Specialists-Plaza4400 Broadway Blvd Ste 400, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-0288Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After my initial breast cancer diagnosis at St. Luke’s East Breast Center, I went to Mayo Clinic for a second opinion. I was planning on having all of my surgery and follow up in Rochester. After meeting Dr. McEwan, and bombarding him with questions, concerns, and what I already knew as an RN, I felt 100% confident in his abilities, and I am very happy with the work he has done, and how he has treated me as a patient. He was part of my team for my mastectomy at St. Luke’s, and I wouldn’t change it. I highly recommend Dr. McEwan for any plastic or reconstructive surgery needs. His office is friendly, and his RN, Brook, has done a great job of listening to my concerns and needs.
About Dr. Thomas McEwan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1124255666
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McEwan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McEwan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McEwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McEwan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McEwan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McEwan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McEwan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.