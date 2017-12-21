Dr. Thomas McGahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas McGahan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas McGahan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their residency with Emory University School Of Med
Dr. McGahan works at
Locations
Emory At Acworth1365 Clifton Rd NE Bldg B Fl 2, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-3184
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McGahan is very knowledgeable and professional.. I have seen him over the last eight years for three colonoscopies. plus an endoscopy. He takes time for detailed explanations. I would recommend him for any necessary procedures.
About Dr. Thomas McGahan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1861455487
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- University Of Cincinnati Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGahan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGahan works at
Dr. McGahan has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. McGahan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.